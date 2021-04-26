Earnings results for OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

OneMain last announced its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $850 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. OneMain has generated $6.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. OneMain has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OneMain in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.31, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.33%. The high price target for OMF is $69.00 and the low price target for OMF is $36.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OneMain has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.31, OneMain has a forecasted downside of 2.3% from its current price of $54.58. OneMain has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain pays a meaningful dividend of 3.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. OneMain has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of OneMain is 26.79%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, OneMain will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.31% next year. This indicates that OneMain will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

In the past three months, OneMain insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $97,002,554.00 in company stock. Only 2.45% of the stock of OneMain is held by insiders. 85.12% of the stock of OneMain is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OneMain (NYSE:OMF



Earnings for OneMain are expected to grow by 26.97% in the coming year, from $5.19 to $6.59 per share. The P/E ratio of OneMain is 11.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of OneMain is 11.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. OneMain has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here