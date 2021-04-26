Earnings results for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Otis Worldwide last released its earnings data on January 31st, 2021. The reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Otis Worldwide has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Otis Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Otis Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.42%. The high price target for OTIS is $85.00 and the low price target for OTIS is $65.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Otis Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.71, Otis Worldwide has a forecasted upside of 3.4% from its current price of $71.28. Otis Worldwide has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide has a dividend yield of 1.12%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Otis Worldwide has been increasing its dividend for 28 years. Based on earnings estimates, Otis Worldwide will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.53% next year. This indicates that Otis Worldwide will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

In the past three months, Otis Worldwide insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 83.76% of the stock of Otis Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS



Earnings for Otis Worldwide are expected to grow by 6.94% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.62 per share.

