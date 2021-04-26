Earnings results for POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

POSCO last released its quarterly earnings results on February 19th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter. POSCO has generated $4.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. POSCO has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for POSCO in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.16%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. POSCO has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of POSCO is 68.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, POSCO will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.70% next year. This indicates that POSCO will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

In the past three months, POSCO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of POSCO is held by insiders. Only 3.22% of the stock of POSCO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of POSCO (NYSE:PKX



Earnings for POSCO are expected to grow by 104.28% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $6.68 per share. The P/E ratio of POSCO is 32.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of POSCO is 32.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 27.11. POSCO has a PEG Ratio of 1.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. POSCO has a P/B Ratio of 0.73. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

