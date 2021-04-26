Earnings results for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

PotlatchDeltic last posted its quarterly earnings results on January 31st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic has generated $0.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.2. PotlatchDeltic has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PotlatchDeltic in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.44%. The high price target for PCH is $51.00 and the low price target for PCH is $45.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PotlatchDeltic has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.25, PotlatchDeltic has a forecasted downside of 20.4% from its current price of $59.39. PotlatchDeltic has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic pays a meaningful dividend of 2.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PotlatchDeltic has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PotlatchDeltic is 205.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, PotlatchDeltic will have a dividend payout ratio of 86.32% in the coming year. This indicates that PotlatchDeltic may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

In the past three months, PotlatchDeltic insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,619,553.00 in company stock. Only 3.00% of the stock of PotlatchDeltic is held by insiders. 82.55% of the stock of PotlatchDeltic is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH



Earnings for PotlatchDeltic are expected to decrease by -34.03% in the coming year, from $2.88 to $1.90 per share. The P/E ratio of PotlatchDeltic is 51.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of PotlatchDeltic is 51.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 32.04. PotlatchDeltic has a P/B Ratio of 3.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here