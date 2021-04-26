Earnings results for Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Range Resources last announced its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $598.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. Range Resources has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year. Range Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Range Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.99%. The high price target for RRC is $20.00 and the low price target for RRC is $4.20. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Range Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.80, Range Resources has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $8.83. Range Resources has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Range Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

In the past three months, Range Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.85% of the stock of Range Resources is held by insiders. 93.83% of the stock of Range Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC



Earnings for Range Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.13) to $0.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Range Resources is -0.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Range Resources is -0.87, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Range Resources has a PEG Ratio of 1.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Range Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

