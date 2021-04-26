Earnings results for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

RBB Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 26th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business earned $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31 million. RBB Bancorp has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. RBB Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RBB Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.25%. The high price target for RBB is $25.00 and the low price target for RBB is $12.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RBB Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.75, RBB Bancorp has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $20.00. RBB Bancorp has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.40%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. RBB Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of RBB Bancorp is 24.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, RBB Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.37% next year. This indicates that RBB Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

In the past three months, RBB Bancorp insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $201,053.00 in company stock. Only 20.66% of the stock of RBB Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 32.09% of the stock of RBB Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)



Earnings for RBB Bancorp are expected to grow by 23.90% in the coming year, from $1.59 to $1.97 per share. The P/E ratio of RBB Bancorp is 12.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of RBB Bancorp is 12.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. RBB Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

