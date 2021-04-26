Earnings results for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.2800000000000002.

SBA Communications last issued its earnings results on February 21st, 2021. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm earned $536 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has generated $8.49 earnings per share over the last year. SBA Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SBA Communications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $316.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.75%. The high price target for SBAC is $336.00 and the low price target for SBAC is $277.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SBA Communications has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $316.50, SBA Communications has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $296.49. SBA Communications has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications has a dividend yield of 0.78%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SBA Communications has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SBA Communications is 27.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SBA Communications will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.82% next year. This indicates that SBA Communications will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

In the past three months, SBA Communications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,267,087.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of SBA Communications is held by insiders. 93.90% of the stock of SBA Communications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC



Earnings for SBA Communications are expected to grow by 10.68% in the coming year, from $8.80 to $9.74 per share. The P/E ratio of SBA Communications is -1,976.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SBA Communications is -1,976.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here