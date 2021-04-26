Earnings results for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

SS&C Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Its revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has generated $3.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. SS&C Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SS&C Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.80%. The high price target for SSNC is $85.00 and the low price target for SSNC is $59.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SS&C Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.06, SS&C Technologies has a forecasted upside of 0.8% from its current price of $72.48. SS&C Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.88%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SS&C Technologies has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of SS&C Technologies is 17.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SS&C Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.17% next year. This indicates that SS&C Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

In the past three months, SS&C Technologies insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $2,630.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 14.60% of the stock of SS&C Technologies is held by insiders. 80.14% of the stock of SS&C Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC



Earnings for SS&C Technologies are expected to grow by 5.76% in the coming year, from $3.99 to $4.22 per share. The P/E ratio of SS&C Technologies is 33.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of SS&C Technologies is 33.71, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 68.41. SS&C Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

