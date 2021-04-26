Earnings results for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.22.

Sun Communities last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities has generated $4.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.0. Sun Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sun Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $156.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.67%. The high price target for SUI is $170.00 and the low price target for SUI is $139.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sun Communities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $156.83, Sun Communities has a forecasted downside of 2.7% from its current price of $161.14. Sun Communities has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities pays a meaningful dividend of 2.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sun Communities has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sun Communities is 67.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sun Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.64% next year. This indicates that Sun Communities will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

In the past three months, Sun Communities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.72% of the stock of Sun Communities is held by insiders. 85.95% of the stock of Sun Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI



Earnings for Sun Communities are expected to grow by 14.29% in the coming year, from $5.04 to $5.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Sun Communities is 101.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Sun Communities is 101.99, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. Sun Communities has a PEG Ratio of 3.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sun Communities has a P/B Ratio of 3.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

