Earnings results for TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 04/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.78. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

TCF Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. TCF Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TCF Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.87%. The high price target for TCF is $52.00 and the low price target for TCF is $25.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TCF Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.67, TCF Financial has a forecasted downside of 12.9% from its current price of $44.38. TCF Financial has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial pays a meaningful dividend of 3.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TCF Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TCF Financial is 34.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TCF Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.82% next year. This indicates that TCF Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

In the past three months, TCF Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,848,757.00 in company stock. Only 1.19% of the stock of TCF Financial is held by insiders. 82.52% of the stock of TCF Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF



Earnings for TCF Financial are expected to grow by 17.08% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $2.81 per share. The P/E ratio of TCF Financial is 29.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of TCF Financial is 29.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. TCF Financial has a PEG Ratio of 1.60. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TCF Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

