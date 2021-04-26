Earnings results for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Tesla last issued its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm earned $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Its revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tesla has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,464.7. Tesla has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

34 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tesla in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $370.59, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 49.19%. The high price target for TSLA is $1,000.00 and the low price target for TSLA is $114.00. There are currently 11 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Tesla has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.03, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 11 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $370.59, Tesla has a forecasted downside of 49.2% from its current price of $729.40. Tesla has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla does not currently pay a dividend. Tesla does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

In the past three months, Tesla insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $63,536,274.00 in company stock. Only 23.00% of the stock of Tesla is held by insiders. 41.39% of the stock of Tesla is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA



Earnings for Tesla are expected to grow by 171.57% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $2.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Tesla is 1,464.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Tesla is 1,464.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 72.73. Tesla has a PEG Ratio of 8.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tesla has a P/B Ratio of 87.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here