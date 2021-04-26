Earnings results for TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

TrueBlue last announced its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm earned $518.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. TrueBlue has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year. TrueBlue has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TrueBlue in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.62%. The high price target for TBI is $24.00 and the low price target for TBI is $16.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

TrueBlue has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.75, TrueBlue has a forecasted downside of 18.6% from its current price of $23.04. TrueBlue has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue does not currently pay a dividend. TrueBlue does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

In the past three months, TrueBlue insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $433,493.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of TrueBlue is held by insiders. 90.69% of the stock of TrueBlue is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI



Earnings for TrueBlue are expected to grow by 200.00% in the coming year, from $0.34 to $1.02 per share. The P/E ratio of TrueBlue is -6.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TrueBlue is -6.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TrueBlue has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

