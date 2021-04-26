Earnings results for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.73.

Universal Health Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business earned $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services has generated $9.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.3. Universal Health Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Universal Health Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $142.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.07%. The high price target for UHS is $160.00 and the low price target for UHS is $115.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Universal Health Services has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $142.50, Universal Health Services has a forecasted downside of 2.1% from its current price of $145.51. Universal Health Services has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services has a dividend yield of 0.55%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Universal Health Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Universal Health Services is 8.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Universal Health Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.45% next year. This indicates that Universal Health Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

In the past three months, Universal Health Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of Universal Health Services is held by insiders. 82.26% of the stock of Universal Health Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS



Earnings for Universal Health Services are expected to grow by 3.37% in the coming year, from $10.39 to $10.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Universal Health Services is 14.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91. The P/E ratio of Universal Health Services is 14.27, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.12. Universal Health Services has a PEG Ratio of 3.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Universal Health Services has a P/B Ratio of 2.26. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here