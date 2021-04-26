Earnings results for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44.

Weingarten Realty Investors last posted its earnings data on February 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. Its revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Weingarten Realty Investors has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Weingarten Realty Investors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weingarten Realty Investors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.03%. The high price target for WRI is $30.00 and the low price target for WRI is $19.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors pays a meaningful dividend of 3.83%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Weingarten Realty Investors has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Weingarten Realty Investors is 57.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Weingarten Realty Investors will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.93% next year. This indicates that Weingarten Realty Investors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

In the past three months, Weingarten Realty Investors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Weingarten Realty Investors is held by insiders. 81.80% of the stock of Weingarten Realty Investors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI



Earnings for Weingarten Realty Investors are expected to grow by 10.98% in the coming year, from $1.64 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Weingarten Realty Investors is 16.49, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.91 and the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 22.84. Weingarten Realty Investors has a PEG Ratio of 4.08. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Weingarten Realty Investors has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

