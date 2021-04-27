Earnings results for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

ABB last released its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Its revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. ABB has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. ABB has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on ABB (NYSE:ABB)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ABB in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $35.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.87%. The high price target for ABB is $35.00 and the low price target for ABB is $35.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ABB has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.07, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $35.00, ABB has a forecasted upside of 6.9% from its current price of $32.75. ABB has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ABB has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ABB is 42.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ABB will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.54% next year. This indicates that ABB will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ABB (NYSE:ABB)

In the past three months, ABB insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.08% of the stock of ABB is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of ABB (NYSE:ABB



Earnings for ABB are expected to grow by 46.91% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $1.19 per share. The P/E ratio of ABB is 12.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of ABB is 12.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.96. ABB has a PEG Ratio of 3.97. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ABB has a P/B Ratio of 5.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

