Earnings results for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 12 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Advanced Micro Devices last released its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.4. Advanced Micro Devices has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

31 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $91.06, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.62%. The high price target for AMD is $135.00 and the low price target for AMD is $13.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Advanced Micro Devices has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 22 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $91.06, Advanced Micro Devices has a forecasted upside of 6.6% from its current price of $85.41. Advanced Micro Devices has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices does not currently pay a dividend. Advanced Micro Devices does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

In the past three months, Advanced Micro Devices insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,691,110.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Advanced Micro Devices is held by insiders. 67.01% of the stock of Advanced Micro Devices is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD



Earnings for Advanced Micro Devices are expected to grow by 55.45% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $1.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Advanced Micro Devices is 115.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Advanced Micro Devices is 115.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.86. Advanced Micro Devices has a PEG Ratio of 1.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Advanced Micro Devices has a P/B Ratio of 33.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

