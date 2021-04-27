Earnings results for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 15 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $15.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $9.87.

Alphabet last issued its earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm earned $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet has generated $51.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.6. Alphabet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

43 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alphabet in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2,216.62, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.04%. The high price target for GOOGL is $2,953.00 and the low price target for GOOGL is $1,500.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 42 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Alphabet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.98, and is based on 42 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2,216.62, Alphabet has a forecasted downside of 4.0% from its current price of $2,309.93. Alphabet has been the subject of 29 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet does not currently pay a dividend. Alphabet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

In the past three months, Alphabet insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.20% of the stock of Alphabet is held by insiders. Only 33.79% of the stock of Alphabet is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL



Earnings for Alphabet are expected to grow by 19.87% in the coming year, from $52.19 to $62.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Alphabet is 44.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Alphabet is 44.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.86. Alphabet has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alphabet has a P/B Ratio of 7.89. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

