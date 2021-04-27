Earnings results for América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

América Móvil last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. América Móvil has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. América Móvil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for América Móvil in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.84%. The high price target for AMX is $17.00 and the low price target for AMX is $3.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

América Móvil has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.17, América Móvil has a forecasted downside of 16.8% from its current price of $14.63. América Móvil has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil pays a meaningful dividend of 2.53%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. América Móvil does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of América Móvil is 34.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, América Móvil will have a dividend payout ratio of 31.36% next year. This indicates that América Móvil will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

In the past three months, América Móvil insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of América Móvil is held by insiders. Only 7.38% of the stock of América Móvil is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX



Earnings for América Móvil are expected to grow by 96.67% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $1.18 per share. The P/E ratio of América Móvil is 36.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of América Móvil is 36.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.90. América Móvil has a PEG Ratio of 0.63. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. América Móvil has a P/B Ratio of 3.98. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

