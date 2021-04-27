Earnings results for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $4.17.

Amgen last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Its revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has generated $14.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.6. Amgen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amgen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $261.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.20%. The high price target for AMGN is $304.00 and the low price target for AMGN is $215.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Amgen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $261.14, Amgen has a forecasted upside of 2.2% from its current price of $255.52. Amgen has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen pays a meaningful dividend of 2.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Amgen has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Amgen is 47.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amgen will have a dividend payout ratio of 41.41% next year. This indicates that Amgen will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

In the past three months, Amgen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,407,034.00 in company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of Amgen is held by insiders. 75.23% of the stock of Amgen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN



Earnings for Amgen are expected to grow by 5.26% in the coming year, from $16.15 to $17.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Amgen is 20.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Amgen is 20.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.69. Amgen has a PEG Ratio of 1.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amgen has a P/B Ratio of 15.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here