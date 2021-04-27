Earnings results for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Arch Capital Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business earned $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Arch Capital Group has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Arch Capital Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arch Capital Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.29%. The high price target for ACGL is $47.00 and the low price target for ACGL is $34.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group does not currently pay a dividend. Arch Capital Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

In the past three months, Arch Capital Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Arch Capital Group is held by insiders. 78.33% of the stock of Arch Capital Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL



Earnings for Arch Capital Group are expected to grow by 127.07% in the coming year, from $1.33 to $3.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Arch Capital Group is 14.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Arch Capital Group is 14.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Arch Capital Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Arch Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

