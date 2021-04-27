Earnings results for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland last released its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Its revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer-Daniels-Midland has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Archer-Daniels-Midland has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Archer-Daniels-Midland in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.73, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.09%. The high price target for ADM is $68.00 and the low price target for ADM is $47.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Archer-Daniels-Midland has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.73, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a forecasted downside of 7.1% from its current price of $59.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland pays a meaningful dividend of 2.49%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Archer-Daniels-Midland has been increasing its dividend for 47 years. The dividend payout ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 45.68%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Archer-Daniels-Midland will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.44% next year. This indicates that Archer-Daniels-Midland will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

In the past three months, Archer-Daniels-Midland insiders have sold 713.85% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $297,548.00 in company stock and sold $2,421,589.00 in company stock. Only 1.27% of the stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland is held by insiders. 77.94% of the stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM



Earnings for Archer-Daniels-Midland are expected to grow by 6.40% in the coming year, from $3.44 to $3.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 21.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Archer-Daniels-Midland is 21.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a P/B Ratio of 1.74. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

