Earnings results for Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander Brasil SA is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Banco Santander (Brasil) last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 26th, 2021. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Banco Santander (Brasil) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Santander (Brasil) in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a dividend yield of 1.43%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Banco Santander (Brasil) does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Banco Santander (Brasil) is 9.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Banco Santander (Brasil) will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.29% next year. This indicates that Banco Santander (Brasil) will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

In the past three months, Banco Santander (Brasil) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.65% of the stock of Banco Santander (Brasil) is held by institutions.

Earnings for Banco Santander (Brasil) are expected to grow by 7.69% in the coming year, from $0.65 to $0.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander (Brasil) is 9.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander (Brasil) is 9.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a PEG Ratio of 2.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Banco Santander (Brasil) has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

