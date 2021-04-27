Earnings results for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Banco Santander last released its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year. Banco Santander has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Banco Santander in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Banco Santander.

Dividend Strength: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander does not currently pay a dividend. Banco Santander does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Banco Santander will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.00% next year. This indicates that Banco Santander will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

In the past three months, Banco Santander insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.48% of the stock of Banco Santander is held by insiders. Only 1.43% of the stock of Banco Santander is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN



Earnings for Banco Santander are expected to grow by 4.17% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander is -8.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Banco Santander is -8.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Banco Santander has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

