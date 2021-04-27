Earnings results for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.55. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.83.

Boston Properties last announced its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.54. The business earned $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Its revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Properties has generated $7.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Boston Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boston Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.59%. The high price target for BXP is $121.00 and the low price target for BXP is $83.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Boston Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.36, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.40, Boston Properties has a forecasted downside of 4.6% from its current price of $107.33. Boston Properties has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Boston Properties pays a meaningful dividend of 3.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Boston Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Boston Properties is 55.92%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Boston Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 57.39% next year. This indicates that Boston Properties will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Boston Properties insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $526,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.98% of the stock of Boston Properties is held by insiders. 86.86% of the stock of Boston Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Boston Properties are expected to grow by 4.75% in the coming year, from $6.52 to $6.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Boston Properties is 16.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Boston Properties is 16.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Boston Properties has a PEG Ratio of 6.54. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Boston Properties has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

