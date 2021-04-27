Earnings results for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

BP last posted its earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. Its revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BP has generated $2.95 earnings per share over the last year. BP has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BP in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.99, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.31%. The high price target for BP is $32.00 and the low price target for BP is $21.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BP has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.99, BP has a forecasted upside of 12.3% from its current price of $24.92. BP has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

BP is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.06%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. BP has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of BP is 42.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, BP will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.89% next year. This indicates that BP will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, BP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of BP is held by insiders. Only 7.91% of the stock of BP is held by institutions.

Earnings for BP are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to $1.80 per share. The P/E ratio of BP is -3.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BP is -3.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BP has a PEG Ratio of 3.37. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. BP has a P/B Ratio of 0.83. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

