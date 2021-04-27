Earnings results for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.32.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has generated ($1.06) earnings per share over the last year. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, April 26th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 246.82%. The high price target for BCLI is $12.00 and the low price target for BCLI is $12.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 246.8% from its current price of $3.46. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI)

In the past three months, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 22.10% of the stock of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 21.58% of the stock of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI



Earnings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.91) to ($1.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is -3.30, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

