Earnings results for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Centene last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Its revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Centene has generated $4.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Centene has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Centene in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.56%. The high price target for CNC is $90.00 and the low price target for CNC is $65.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Centene has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.58, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.25, Centene has a forecasted upside of 18.6% from its current price of $66.00. Centene has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene does not currently pay a dividend. Centene does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Centene (NYSE:CNC)

In the past three months, Centene insiders have sold 8,079.95% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $9,936.00 in company stock and sold $812,760.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Centene is held by insiders. 91.50% of the stock of Centene is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Centene (NYSE:CNC



Earnings for Centene are expected to grow by 3.41% in the coming year, from $4.99 to $5.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Centene is 18.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Centene is 18.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.69. Centene has a PEG Ratio of 1.03. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Centene has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here