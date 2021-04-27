Earnings results for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.68.

Chubb last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company earned $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Chubb has generated $10.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.1. Chubb has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Chubb (NYSE:CB)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chubb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $168.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.19%. The high price target for CB is $210.00 and the low price target for CB is $136.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 9 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chubb has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $168.00, Chubb has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $166.03. Chubb has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Chubb pays a meaningful dividend of 1.84%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Chubb has been increasing its dividend for 28 years. The dividend payout ratio of Chubb is 30.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Chubb will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.42% next year. This indicates that Chubb will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Chubb (NYSE:CB)

In the past three months, Chubb insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,690,300.00 in company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of Chubb is held by insiders. 85.79% of the stock of Chubb is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chubb (NYSE:CB



Earnings for Chubb are expected to grow by 62.11% in the coming year, from $7.02 to $11.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Chubb is 33.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Chubb is 33.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Chubb has a PEG Ratio of 1.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chubb has a P/B Ratio of 1.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

