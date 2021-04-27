Earnings results for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Corning last issued its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm earned $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Its revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.4. Corning has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corning in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.56%. The high price target for GLW is $55.00 and the low price target for GLW is $26.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Corning has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.67, Corning has a forecasted downside of 9.6% from its current price of $46.07. Corning has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Corning pays a meaningful dividend of 2.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Corning has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Corning is 54.55%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Corning will have a dividend payout ratio of 52.46% next year. This indicates that Corning will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Corning insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,056,825,189.00 in company stock. Only 0.47% of the stock of Corning is held by insiders. 74.33% of the stock of Corning is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Corning are expected to grow by 34.56% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Corning is 230.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Corning is 230.35, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.90. Corning has a PEG Ratio of 9.93. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Corning has a P/B Ratio of 3.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

