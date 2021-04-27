Earnings results for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is estimated to report earnings on 04/27/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.15.

CRISPR Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.23. The business earned $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year. CRISPR Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $160.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.53%. The high price target for CRSP is $210.00 and the low price target for CRSP is $110.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CRISPR Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $160.88, CRISPR Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 18.5% from its current price of $135.72. CRISPR Therapeutics has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. CRISPR Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

In the past three months, CRISPR Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,020,606.00 in company stock. Only 17.10% of the stock of CRISPR Therapeutics is held by insiders. 66.43% of the stock of CRISPR Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP



Earnings for CRISPR Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($4.97) to ($5.13) per share. The P/E ratio of CRISPR Therapeutics is -41.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CRISPR Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 7.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

