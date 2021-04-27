Earnings results for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6600000000000001.

DTE Energy last posted its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy has generated $6.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.5. DTE Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DTE Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $134.08, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.51%. The high price target for DTE is $153.00 and the low price target for DTE is $119.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DTE Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.62, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $134.08, DTE Energy has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $137.53. DTE Energy has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DTE Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DTE Energy is 68.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DTE Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.04% next year. This indicates that DTE Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

In the past three months, DTE Energy insiders have sold 744.61% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $49,991.00 in company stock and sold $422,231.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of DTE Energy is held by insiders. 73.56% of the stock of DTE Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE



Earnings for DTE Energy are expected to grow by 1.28% in the coming year, from $7.02 to $7.11 per share. The P/E ratio of DTE Energy is 19.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of DTE Energy is 19.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.45. DTE Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.03. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DTE Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

