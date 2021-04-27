Earnings results for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.63.

Edison International last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The business earned $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Edison International has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.5. Edison International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Edison International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.53%. The high price target for EIX is $79.00 and the low price target for EIX is $63.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Edison International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $68.60, Edison International has a forecasted upside of 16.5% from its current price of $58.87. Edison International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Edison International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Edison International is 56.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Edison International will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.28% next year. This indicates that Edison International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

In the past three months, Edison International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Edison International is held by insiders. 87.58% of the stock of Edison International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Edison International (NYSE:EIX



Earnings for Edison International are expected to decrease by -1.32% in the coming year, from $4.53 to $4.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Edison International is 59.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Edison International is 59.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.45. Edison International has a PEG Ratio of 4.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Edison International has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

