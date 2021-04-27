Earnings results for Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.75.

Eli Lilly and last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and has generated $6.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.6. Eli Lilly and has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eli Lilly and in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $203.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.43%. The high price target for LLY is $235.00 and the low price target for LLY is $144.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eli Lilly and has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $203.00, Eli Lilly and has a forecasted upside of 8.4% from its current price of $187.22. Eli Lilly and has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and pays a meaningful dividend of 1.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Eli Lilly and has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Eli Lilly and is 56.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Eli Lilly and will have a dividend payout ratio of 42.61% next year. This indicates that Eli Lilly and will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY)

In the past three months, Eli Lilly and insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,270,802.00 in company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of Eli Lilly and is held by insiders. 75.59% of the stock of Eli Lilly and is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY



Earnings for Eli Lilly and are expected to grow by 5.56% in the coming year, from $7.56 to $7.98 per share. The P/E ratio of Eli Lilly and is 30.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Eli Lilly and is 30.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.69. Eli Lilly and has a PEG Ratio of 1.57. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Eli Lilly and has a P/B Ratio of 66.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

