Earnings results for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Enphase Energy last released its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy has generated $0.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.9. Enphase Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enphase Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $176.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.97%. The high price target for ENPH is $266.00 and the low price target for ENPH is $68.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Enphase Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $176.05, Enphase Energy has a forecasted upside of 2.0% from its current price of $172.65. Enphase Energy has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Enphase Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

In the past three months, Enphase Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $37,630,844.00 in company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Enphase Energy is held by insiders. 72.81% of the stock of Enphase Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH



Earnings for Enphase Energy are expected to grow by 69.47% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.61 per share. The P/E ratio of Enphase Energy is 134.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Enphase Energy is 134.88, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 25.17. Enphase Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Enphase Energy has a P/B Ratio of 77.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

