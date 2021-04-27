Earnings results for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.72. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Entegris last released its earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.1. Entegris has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Entegris in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $106.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.86%. The high price target for ENTG is $135.00 and the low price target for ENTG is $66.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Entegris has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $106.20, Entegris has a forecasted downside of 7.9% from its current price of $115.26. Entegris has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Entegris has a dividend yield of 0.28%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Entegris has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Entegris is 16.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Entegris will have a dividend payout ratio of 11.35% next year. This indicates that Entegris will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Entegris insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $66,338,992.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Entegris is held by insiders. 98.40% of the stock of Entegris is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Entegris are expected to grow by 13.71% in the coming year, from $2.48 to $2.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Entegris is 59.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Entegris is 59.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.82. Entegris has a P/B Ratio of 13.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

