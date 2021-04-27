Earnings results for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Equity Residential last issued its earnings results on February 10th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm earned $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612 million. Its revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has generated $3.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.4. Equity Residential has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Equity Residential in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.44, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.42%. The high price target for EQR is $79.00 and the low price target for EQR is $45.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Equity Residential has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.11, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.44, Equity Residential has a forecasted downside of 12.4% from its current price of $74.72. Equity Residential has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential pays a meaningful dividend of 3.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Equity Residential has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Equity Residential is 69.05%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Equity Residential will have a dividend payout ratio of 79.28% in the coming year. This indicates that Equity Residential may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

In the past three months, Equity Residential insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $754,239.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Equity Residential is held by insiders. 85.60% of the stock of Equity Residential is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR



Earnings for Equity Residential are expected to decrease by -6.17% in the coming year, from $3.24 to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Equity Residential is 29.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Equity Residential is 29.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Equity Residential has a PEG Ratio of 3.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Equity Residential has a P/B Ratio of 2.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

