Earnings results for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

F5 Networks last issued its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business earned $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 Networks has generated $6.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.0. F5 Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for F5 Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $195.18, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.38%. The high price target for FFIV is $255.00 and the low price target for FFIV is $140.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

F5 Networks has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $195.18, F5 Networks has a forecasted downside of 7.4% from its current price of $210.74. F5 Networks has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks does not currently pay a dividend. F5 Networks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

In the past three months, F5 Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,375,173.00 in company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of F5 Networks is held by insiders. 90.69% of the stock of F5 Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV



Earnings for F5 Networks are expected to grow by 9.36% in the coming year, from $7.16 to $7.83 per share. The P/E ratio of F5 Networks is 41.98, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of F5 Networks is 41.98, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.90. F5 Networks has a PEG Ratio of 2.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. F5 Networks has a P/B Ratio of 5.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here