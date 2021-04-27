Earnings results for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 15 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Fiserv last released its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business earned $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Its revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.9. Fiserv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

32 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fiserv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $130.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.24%. The high price target for FISV is $160.00 and the low price target for FISV is $108.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 28 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Fiserv has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.94, and is based on 28 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $130.65, Fiserv has a forecasted upside of 3.2% from its current price of $126.55. Fiserv has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv does not currently pay a dividend. Fiserv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

In the past three months, Fiserv insiders have sold 520.68% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,010,009.00 in company stock and sold $6,268,900.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Fiserv is held by insiders. 91.71% of the stock of Fiserv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV



Earnings for Fiserv are expected to grow by 21.95% in the coming year, from $4.42 to $5.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Fiserv is 95.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Fiserv is 95.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.13. Fiserv has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Fiserv has a P/B Ratio of 2.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

