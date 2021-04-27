Earnings results for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

General Electric last issued its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm earned $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Its revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.7. General Electric has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on General Electric (NYSE:GE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for General Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.15, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.07%. The high price target for GE is $17.00 and the low price target for GE is $5.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

General Electric has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.15, General Electric has a forecasted downside of 3.1% from its current price of $13.57. General Electric has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric has a dividend yield of 0.30%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. General Electric has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of General Electric is 6.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, General Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.50% next year. This indicates that General Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: General Electric (NYSE:GE)

In the past three months, General Electric insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $62,500.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of General Electric is held by insiders. 60.09% of the stock of General Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of General Electric (NYSE:GE



Earnings for General Electric are expected to grow by 700.00% in the coming year, from $0.04 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of General Electric is 37.69, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of General Electric is 37.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 39.77. General Electric has a PEG Ratio of 8.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. General Electric has a P/B Ratio of 3.97. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

