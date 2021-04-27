Earnings results for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Hasbro last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The company earned $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Its revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hasbro has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. Hasbro has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hasbro in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.24%. The high price target for HAS is $120.00 and the low price target for HAS is $74.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hasbro has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $98.22, Hasbro has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $97.02. Hasbro has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro pays a meaningful dividend of 2.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hasbro has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hasbro is 66.67%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hasbro will have a dividend payout ratio of 62.53% next year. This indicates that Hasbro will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

In the past three months, Hasbro insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of Hasbro is held by insiders. 79.27% of the stock of Hasbro is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS



Earnings for Hasbro are expected to grow by 21.51% in the coming year, from $3.58 to $4.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Hasbro is 33.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Hasbro is 33.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 45.29. Hasbro has a PEG Ratio of 2.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hasbro has a P/B Ratio of 4.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

