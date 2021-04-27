Earnings results for Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6400000000000001.

Hubbell last released its earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Its revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has generated $8.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.0. Hubbell has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hubbell in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $162.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 14.74%. The high price target for HUBB is $197.00 and the low price target for HUBB is $140.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell pays a meaningful dividend of 2.05%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hubbell has been increasing its dividend for 5 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hubbell is 48.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hubbell will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.37% next year. This indicates that Hubbell will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

In the past three months, Hubbell insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $706,548.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Hubbell is held by insiders. 84.44% of the stock of Hubbell is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB



Earnings for Hubbell are expected to grow by 4.89% in the coming year, from $7.57 to $7.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Hubbell is 28.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Hubbell is 28.01, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.97. Hubbell has a PEG Ratio of 2.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hubbell has a P/B Ratio of 5.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

