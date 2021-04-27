Earnings results for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.33.

IDEX last announced its earnings data on February 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business earned $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEX has generated $5.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.1. IDEX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IDEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $207.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.12%. The high price target for IEX is $240.00 and the low price target for IEX is $160.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IDEX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.78, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $207.14, IDEX has a forecasted downside of 8.1% from its current price of $225.44. IDEX has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX has a dividend yield of 0.89%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. IDEX has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of IDEX is 34.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, IDEX will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.66% next year. This indicates that IDEX will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

In the past three months, IDEX insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $750,412.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of IDEX is held by insiders. 96.59% of the stock of IDEX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IDEX (NYSE:IEX



Earnings for IDEX are expected to grow by 12.04% in the coming year, from $5.15 to $5.77 per share. The P/E ratio of IDEX is 46.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of IDEX is 46.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.97. IDEX has a PEG Ratio of 3.53. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. IDEX has a P/B Ratio of 7.58. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

