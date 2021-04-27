Earnings results for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3599999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6400000000000001.

Illumina last issued its earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina has generated $6.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.6. Illumina has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Illumina in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $373.39, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.26%. The high price target for ILMN is $570.00 and the low price target for ILMN is $280.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Illumina has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.12, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $373.39, Illumina has a forecasted downside of 11.3% from its current price of $420.76. Illumina has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Illumina does not currently pay a dividend. Illumina does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Illumina insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,564,046.00 in company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of Illumina is held by insiders. 89.97% of the stock of Illumina is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Illumina are expected to grow by 19.13% in the coming year, from $4.39 to $5.23 per share. The P/E ratio of Illumina is 97.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Illumina is 97.62, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.70. Illumina has a PEG Ratio of 9.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Illumina has a P/B Ratio of 13.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

