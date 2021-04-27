Earnings results for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Plc is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Invesco last issued its earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The company earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Its revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Invesco has generated $2.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Invesco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invesco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.05, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.43%. The high price target for IVZ is $31.00 and the low price target for IVZ is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Invesco has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.05, Invesco has a forecasted downside of 24.4% from its current price of $26.53. Invesco has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco pays a meaningful dividend of 2.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Invesco has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Invesco is 24.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Invesco will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.61% next year. This indicates that Invesco will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

In the past three months, Invesco insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,184,000.00 in company stock. Only 1.89% of the stock of Invesco is held by insiders. 70.41% of the stock of Invesco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ



Earnings for Invesco are expected to grow by 30.90% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $2.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Invesco is 24.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Invesco is 24.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Invesco has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Invesco has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

