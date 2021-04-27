Earnings results for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Juniper Networks last issued its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Juniper Networks has generated $1.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Juniper Networks has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Juniper Networks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.67%. The high price target for JNPR is $28.00 and the low price target for JNPR is $17.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Juniper Networks has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks pays a meaningful dividend of 3.16%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Juniper Networks has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Juniper Networks is 66.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Juniper Networks will have a dividend payout ratio of 73.39% next year. This indicates that Juniper Networks will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

In the past three months, Juniper Networks insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,252,591.00 in company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Juniper Networks is held by insiders. 89.30% of the stock of Juniper Networks is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR



Earnings for Juniper Networks are expected to grow by 4.81% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Juniper Networks is 22.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Juniper Networks is 22.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.82. Juniper Networks has a PEG Ratio of 4.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Juniper Networks has a P/B Ratio of 1.86. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

