Earnings results for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Manhattan Associates last announced its earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm earned $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.7. Manhattan Associates has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Manhattan Associates in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $123.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.85%. The high price target for MANH is $150.00 and the low price target for MANH is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Manhattan Associates has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $123.33, Manhattan Associates has a forecasted downside of 3.8% from its current price of $128.27. Manhattan Associates has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates does not currently pay a dividend. Manhattan Associates does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

In the past three months, Manhattan Associates insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $913,302.00 in company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of Manhattan Associates is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH



Earnings for Manhattan Associates are expected to decrease by -18.70% in the coming year, from $1.23 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Manhattan Associates is 98.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Manhattan Associates is 98.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.90. Manhattan Associates has a P/B Ratio of 57.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here