Earnings results for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.7. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6400000000000001.

Marsh & McLennan Companies last released its quarterly earnings data on January 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm earned $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marsh & McLennan Companies has generated $4.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.0. Marsh & McLennan Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marsh & McLennan Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $118.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.94%. The high price target for MMC is $132.00 and the low price target for MMC is $100.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Marsh & McLennan Companies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $118.38, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a forecasted downside of 6.9% from its current price of $127.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend yield of 1.46%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Marsh & McLennan Companies has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Marsh & McLennan Companies is 39.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Marsh & McLennan Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.77% next year. This indicates that Marsh & McLennan Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

In the past three months, Marsh & McLennan Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $706,090.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies is held by insiders. 86.56% of the stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC



Earnings for Marsh & McLennan Companies are expected to grow by 5.91% in the coming year, from $4.91 to $5.20 per share. The P/E ratio of Marsh & McLennan Companies is 31.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Marsh & McLennan Companies is 31.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a PEG Ratio of 3.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a P/B Ratio of 8.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

