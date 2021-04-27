Earnings results for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Maxim Integrated Products last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 25th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Maxim Integrated Products has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.8. Maxim Integrated Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maxim Integrated Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.21%. The high price target for MXIM is $101.00 and the low price target for MXIM is $55.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products does not currently pay a dividend. Maxim Integrated Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

In the past three months, Maxim Integrated Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,588,463.00 in company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Maxim Integrated Products is held by insiders. 85.96% of the stock of Maxim Integrated Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM



Earnings for Maxim Integrated Products are expected to grow by 9.93% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $3.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Maxim Integrated Products is 38.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Maxim Integrated Products is 38.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.90. Maxim Integrated Products has a PEG Ratio of 3.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Maxim Integrated Products has a P/B Ratio of 15.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

