Earnings results for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 14 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.4.

Microsoft last posted its quarterly earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Its revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has generated $5.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.3. Microsoft has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

35 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Microsoft in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $275.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.32%. The high price target for MSFT is $330.00 and the low price target for MSFT is $200.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 31 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Microsoft has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 31 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $275.46, Microsoft has a forecasted upside of 5.3% from its current price of $261.55. Microsoft has been the subject of 25 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft has a dividend yield of 0.86%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Microsoft has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Microsoft is 38.89%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Microsoft will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.31% next year. This indicates that Microsoft will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

In the past three months, Microsoft insiders have sold 331.98% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,018,240.00 in company stock and sold $4,398,577.00 in company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of Microsoft is held by insiders. 69.01% of the stock of Microsoft is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT



Earnings for Microsoft are expected to grow by 9.81% in the coming year, from $6.73 to $7.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Microsoft is 42.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of Microsoft is 42.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.90. Microsoft has a PEG Ratio of 2.44. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Microsoft has a P/B Ratio of 16.73. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here