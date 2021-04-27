Earnings results for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc is expected* to report earnings on 04/27/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9.

MSCI last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. MSCI has generated $6.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.8. MSCI has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, April 27th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MSCI in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $465.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.41%. The high price target for MSCI is $501.00 and the low price target for MSCI is $416.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MSCI has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $465.50, MSCI has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $487.00. MSCI has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. MSCI has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of MSCI is 48.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, MSCI will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.32% next year. This indicates that MSCI will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

In the past three months, MSCI insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,127,950.00 in company stock. Only 2.94% of the stock of MSCI is held by insiders. 89.29% of the stock of MSCI is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI



Earnings for MSCI are expected to grow by 9.57% in the coming year, from $7.84 to $8.59 per share. The P/E ratio of MSCI is 72.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.19. The P/E ratio of MSCI is 72.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 69.90.

